Fielding of Sadhvi Pragya as its candidate from Bhopal is proving BJP is heading towards ‘Hindu Rashtra’. BJP and its allies getting about 2/3 rd majority in Lok Sabha bound to embolden Hindutva forces for demanding Ram Mandir and abolition of Article 370. Even objection by the Supreme Court due to Secular Constitution will be removed by amending Constitution for Theocratic State. Mass scale communal riots and bloodbath bound to follow the said Article 370, Ram Mandir and Hindu Rashtra development due to ISIS, etc. in India’s neighbourhood. Like other most of the Muslim countries, the ‘Qurbani’ liking Islam has succeeded in soon bringing huge bloodshed to India also.

Since the late eighties and especially after the demolition of Babri Mosque in 1992 by Hindutva Forces in the presence of the Observer of Supreme Court of India (SCI), the Indian Muslims have allowed the Secularism to be destroyed in India by their acts of omission. The Muslims could have saved Secularism in India but by not filing six writ petitions in Courts, the Indian Muslims has paved the way for the political ascendency of BJP/Hindutva forces.

With the election results and leads in Lok Sabha 2019 Parliamentary elections, out of 542 the BJP and its allies (NDA) got about 350 and main opposition Congress and its allies (UPA) about 90 remaining above 100 are small parties and independents. The BJP and its allies need 362 members for 2/3 rd majority and they can easily manage it (even under various pressure from Hindutva forces/BJP government and even by offering ministerial positions to small parties and independents).

This 2/3 majority is bound to embolden the Hindutva forces for demanding from BJP the Ram Mandir (which is the real cause of political ascendancy of Hindutva forces including and mainly of BJP) and the abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution of India. On both these issues, Indian Muslims are sensitive. Hindus have every chance of losing their case for Ram Mandir in SCI because Hindus are depending on the main argument that Lord Rama was born at the disputed site of Masjid. However, Muslims have adduced a very powerful and effective argument before the Court that ‘Ram Charit Manas’ (through which majority of Hindus know about the life of Lord Rama) written by Goswami Tulsidas after construction of Babri-Masjid in 16th century, does not have any mention of Lord Rama’s birth place at disputed site.

Hence, the Hindutva forces will demand from BJP to bring legislation for constructing Ram Temple at the disputed site which SCI will not allow as India is a Secular country. Obviously then Hindutva forces will have only one alternative left that is to ask BJP to bring a constitutional amendment to convert India from Secular to Theocratic State, the ‘Hindu Rashtra’. If SCI puts a hurdle in this Constitutional amendment by saying that Secularism is the ‘basic structure of the Constitution’ then SCI can always be ‘disciplined by the threat of or actual impeachment especially when BJP and its allies have a 2/3rd majority in Parliament (separately or through a joint session of Parliament).

As far abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution (which gives special status to the State of J&K) which Hindus want to be repealed (for changing the demography of Muslim majority Kashmir in favour of Hindus, by taking excuse of fighting terrorism), will obviously trigger strong reaction not only in Muslim Kashmir but in Pakistan also. This will result in huge increase in terrorist activities (even by Pak proxies), loss of lives and bloodshed in Muslim majority Kashmir even at the hands of security forces of India. Moreover mass scale communal rights & bloodbath is bound to follow the said Article 370, Ram Mandir and ‘Hindu Rashtra’ development due to one more reason that the militant Jihadis and global terrorists (like ISIS, Al-Qaeda, and various such organizations in Pakistan) are there in India’s neighbourhood (including in Sri Lanka as is evident from last month’s attack on Church by Jihadi terrorists in Sri Lanka in which 258 were killed and above 500 were injured).

If some people have any confusion about the political goal of BJP then the fielding of Sadhvi Pragya (an accused of terrorist blast which has been termed in political discourse as Hindutva/saffron terrorism) as its candidate from Bhopal (where she has won because Muslims are not defending Secularism) is ample prove that BJP is heading towards ‘Hindu Rashtra’. Here it is pertinent to add that in the interest of rule-of-law I have been repeatedly asking Indian Muslims (to move SCI for restoration of Babri Masjid) through national and international media including in a prominent Islamic Indian newspapers but Muslims have not done so which can only be due to one reason that Muslims do not want to protect modern and progressive Secularism in India and instead want India also (like most of the Muslim countries) to become a medieval and oppressive Theocratic State, the ‘Hindu Rashtra’.

Some people may say that why Islam will want the huge loss of lives, blood, and properties of innocent and gullible Indian Muslims, then they do not know anything about Islam. In a nutshell by not filing said six writ petitions (like other most of the Muslim countries from AF-Pak-Kashmir to NAME region where tens of millions of Muslims are bleeding and weeping profusely) the ‘Qurbani’ (martyrdom) liking/preferring Islam has succeeded in bringing huge bloodshed to India too in very near future (especially if Indian Muslims do not wake-up even now and do not file said 6 writ petitions in the Courts).