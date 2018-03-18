Drew Barrymore’s Netflix show inspired her to lose weight

Actor Drew Barrymore says her Netflix series “Santa Clarita Diet”, which she plays a zombie, inspired her to lose 20 pounds.

The 43-year-old star says playing Sheila in the series has reminded her of the importance of “putting a little into yourself does make you feel a little more alive”.

“If a woman was really eating just protein and nothing else she would lose weight. It gave me this intense responsibility that I said I want to fulfil to be Sheila and then there was like no excuses.

… It is called ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ but it is more than that for me. It is doing her hair and putting on nails and accessorising. Sheila has reminded me in a way that sometimes putting a little into yourself does make you feel a little more alive. Isn’t it ironic? … This is a smooth sailing ship, there is no drama. If I could have no drama in any area of my life, I will take it,” Barrymore said during an appearance on “The Today Show”.