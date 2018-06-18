Whatever said and done, drowning incidents have crippled the city and neighbourhood. This is happening for some time during the weekends and mainly during the picnics by school and college students. Again, during summer vacation children are sent to the fitness centres for keeping them busy and learn swimming during these two months. But such an exercise proves fatal as number of cases reported of drowning and causing a ripple in the minds of parents. They lose their composure by seeing water and go mad to face fatal deaths by drowning in deep sea. Tragedy in Mumbra fitness centre is one more case of negligence by pool authorities.

Miserable drowning deaths sends wrong signal among the picnickers in the city. More than 100 deaths is cause for worry all the time. Parents sending their children to these dangerous spots are having sleepless nights and if they come without any serious mishap then it is there good luck. Alibaug beach near Panvel was a death trap.

Picnickers will have to take all the precautions and see that life guards are available before entering water. The students should follow the instructions strictly and not to exceed the limit as stipulated on the sign boards round the coast with a caption “caution”. By ignoring warning signals, the students endangered their life in the name of adventure. The students lacked maturity by entering the choppy sea and invited trouble. Let us take care to save human life from drowning.

Swimming pools were also death traps during summer vacation. So, Swimming pools are dangerous spots. Children going for swimming classes will have to take all the precautions and see that life guards are available before entering pool water. Lifeguards negligence resulted in instant death in many cases. It is quite imperative that such accidents are taking place because of carefree attitude of authorities in charge and the life guards manning these pools.

When there is a risk factor all the precautions are to be taken. Parents have to advise their children not to undertake such ventures alone. There is no one to caution them and caution is thrown to the sea. It is time to put blocks and boards to instruct people not to cross the limit. After all life is precious and negligence and shortage of lifeguards make things more complicated and hence venturing into the pool and by the time they decide about saving a life, the life would have gone already. News Papers should highlight the risk factor and make a headline out of it so that in future people will take a leaf out of this fact next time. Local Doctors should be available near the spot to give first aid and other medicinal care to the drowning victim to revive his life. Mouth to Mouth resurrection can revive some of them. The intake of water entering the lungs caused instant death. Water entering the lungs is to be taken out before proceeding further and give the confidence to the victim that survival is possible in such drowning cases. But prevention is better than cure is right.

