If you are an eBay user, you will now be able to book for services such as the home installation of your new television or assembling of furniture and such things.

The new feature is being introduced in partnership with three companies including Handy, InstallerNet, and Porch. As The Verge notes, you will be able to book for assembly and installation services from these companies right from the product page.

Once you purchase a product, you will be able to add the service and complete the transaction. The applicable company will get in touch to set up an appointment.