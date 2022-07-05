Representative Image

In Amedabad a raid has been conducted by the Enforcement Directorate team on the Vivo company and it will be completing its searches in all the 44 places across the country under Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in different locations in which few are Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and other Southern States of India in the case of Prevention of Money Laundering Act and it they are linked to any other chinese firms.

The search has been carried in many locations in the Vivo offices and other chinese firms which were been raided.

In the month of April 30, 2022 ED officials seized 5,551.27 crore from Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited which were in bank accounts of those companies.