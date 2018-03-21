Educate the girl child

Providing good education for children causes development and prosperity of society and nation. It is only education that separates the good things from bad things. Therefore, girls should also be taught as boys. Because they are the ones who will become mother in future and a good educated mother will be able to give the children good discipline and good thinking, because the lap of mother is the first education centre of children and children spend 24/7 in their observation. So girls should be preferable in education than boys.

Rizwanullah

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)