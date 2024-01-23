“Efforts are being made to enslave students of North East and India”: Rahul Gandhi

Amid the rift with Assam Chief Minister, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Tuesday that efforts are being made to enslave students of the North East and India, adding, “There is no need for any student to be afraid.” He also alleged that the Home Minister of the country picked up the phone, called CM Himanta, and said that Rahul Gandhi should not meet the students of Assam.

“We are being stopped everywhere. The Home Minister of the country picked up the phone, called CM Himanta, and said that Rahul Gandhi should not meet the students of Assam. That’s not important, whether Rahul Gandhi comes here or not. What’s important is that the students be allowed to listen to whomever they want. But it is not happening in any schools or colleges in Assam. You are being told that you cannot speak your language. You are being told that you cannot have your history,” he said. He further said that efforts are being made to enslave the students of the North East and India.

“Nobody can stop you from thinking about the India that you want. Nobody can stop you from reading or writing in the language you want. Nobody should stop you from believing in any religion you want. You have come here because you are not ready for what the Chief Minister wants you to follow. An attempt is being made to stop the student from thinking. If students are stopped from thinking, then India will be destroyed; India will not survive,” Rahul Gandhi added. “There is no need for any student to be afraid; you are the future of this country,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, as the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey on the 10th day of Tuesday from Assam, heavy security was deployed at Khanapara Area, the entry point of Guwahati for the Yatra. There was barricading and heavy deployment of police officials in the Khanapara Area, where Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra will reach today.

According to Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’s official handle on X, the Congress will hold a press conference later today. After that, the yatra will resume its journey and it will halt at Bishnupur in Assam. Bhupen Kumar Borah, Assam Congress President, said, “Rahul ji’s name is not in any corruption case. Who is Raavan? Today, women in Assam are the most unsafe in the entire country. So wherever Ravana is, women will be unsafe.”

Rahul Gandhi on Monday, who arrived at the Batadrava Than, the birthplace of revered Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva, in Assam, took a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was denied permission to enter the shrine. “We want to visit the temple (Batadrava Than). What crime have I committed that I cannot visit the temple?” Rahul Gandhi said.

“I want to go to the temple; what is wrong with this? Earlier, we were invited but now the administration is saying that we cannot go. “Aaj sirf ek vyakti mandir mein ja sakta hain…”(Perhaps today only one person can go to the temple),” the Congress leader said in an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishta’ ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Temple.