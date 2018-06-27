Since Modiji was elected as the Prime Minister, this was the fourth anniversary of “the Emergency” that refers to a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had a state of emergency declared across the country. Officially issued by p former president Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed under the Article 352 of the Constitution because of the prevailing “internal disturbance”, the Emergency was in effect from June 25, 1975, until its withdrawal on March 21, 1977. For much of the Emergency, most of Gandhi’s political opponents were imprisoned and the press was censored. The Emergency is one of the most controversial periods of independent India’s history. But, blaming Indira Gandhi will not revive economy or the failures of Narendra Modi in the present era. BJP and PM Modi are issuing statements on the Emergency to divert the attention of the public from all the promises he made but failed to fulfil till now.

In spite of the Emergency like incidences, people of India have time and again given their mandate to the UPA. They chose them to rule India. BJP hardly came to power and whenever they came, they gave one false issue to play with the public sentiments and lost power. Indira was a strong woman with a vision and one of the best leaders of all times. Modi government has just come to power, having no pre-independence background or any contribution towards this nation. BJP came to power merely by creating anger against Congress but not on their merits. They boasted about the Gujarat model and later on maintained silence on this very issue.

We all know that there is a silent dictatorship and an Emergency-like situation even today. The PMO directly remote controls all the Ministries — there’s no freedom for the Secretaries under various Ministries. The PMO decides what is good and what is not! Bugging, almost all Ministers of Modi are mere puppets and are bugged 24×7.

Both the PMO and the PM reject RTIs including the ones that pertain to his educational qualifications. Modi has never given an interview to the free/independent media; he has never briefed the media even once. He always spoke to those people who surrender to him.

Mann Ki Baat is like one propaganda of dictators, just one-way communication – “I pick the topic, you just listen”. Massive security, more than 1000+ NSG elite group protects Modi literally making him opposite of the ‘Pradhan Sevak’!

He claims credit for every single work of the government as if 100s of the senior IAS officers, Secretaries, high-ranking officials and decision makers are just some waste bodies. India is changing into an authoritarian society where people are ignorant and leader is a mass brainwashing machine. He just imposes rules like anything and no one wants to question it; those who do, either they get trolled by the internet trolls or they end up getting bullet in their head. It’s ok to not worry about rapes, it’s ok to not worry about bestiality either, it’s totally ok if the education system and reservation lack — you must understand that our country is progressing and that’s why we need to sacrifice. This is the attitude of Modi and his supporters, they have become big propaganda machinery where lies are promised and people are every day given a new story to believe. Corruption still exists, black money is still flowing, people still die because of potholes, and I don’t know what kind of progress people are talking about. I don’t know what development the PM boasts about. Every day there is an announcement of some schemes; no one knows who is going to get benefit out of it.

Our PM has “enslaved the democracy” for the past 50 months. Modiji always attacks the 21-month Emergency imposed 43 years ago; however, he has turned blind at the fact that India is living under an undeclared Emergency for the past 50 months. Very aptly, Raj Thackeray took a sarcastic dig at PM through his cartoon. PM Modi is seen crushing election commission, RBI, TV Channels, newspapers and businessmen under his feet, in that cartoon. This is exactly the present situation.

The BJP, with its popularity dwindling, plans to whip up public sentiment with the distant emergency bogey. But it won’t succeed. What the Congress did in the mid-1970’s, was invoking of certain restrictions on the people in order to pacify incited restiveness of some sections of the society in the north. Once things got normal, the restrictions were completely revoked. Even though the so-called Emergency had produced good results, it was undesirable. But during the current reign of the BJP-led government at the Centre, the party in the power itself has split the Indian society, and the country is polarised. Such a situation has weakened the country and has made people most unhappy. The happiness level of Indians is close to the lowest worldwide during the last two years. The government should change its course and quickly implement correctives instead of digging up a long-dead Emergency to boost its fleeing supporters’ morale. More than 30 cases of the lynching of Muslims reported in the last 50 months. Indian history doesn’t record any instance of the use of pellet firing at civilians. India lost most uniform personnel at the border than its hostile neighbour. Even on country’s defence, Modi’s government delivery is not encouraging. One fears if India’s border was more secured when one reads pages of history or now! Bank defaulters and the corporate espionage scripted the signature flagship in the past 50 months. Was it even thinkable in the last century?

The people of India had not bothered to bring back Indira to power after the colossal failure of the government, just three years after defeating her in the elections after the Emergency. BJP walking out of J&K government and its usage of word Emergency are nothing but gimmicks for propaganda for the coming elections. If only ruling for 50 months makes one a dictator then what should one call the one family rule that lasted more than 70 years and still people like them!



