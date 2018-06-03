Time and again we come across EVMs failure and polling is affected because of malfunctioning of EVMs. This gives scope for the opposition to make complaints to the election commissioner. This is happening on the eve of elections, during the time of polling and even during counting of votes. Thus opposition is keeping this as an excuse if they happen to lose the election. This time the EVMs suffer heat stroke and polling suspended at some places for 60 to 90 minutes. This time round heat is severe and the chances of EVMs failing is rather high. People were made to wait for unduly longer time for voting. And EVMs brought from Surat is in the limelight for the failure. The opposition parties wondered why there were so many complaints of malfunctioning when there were no such instances when the general elections were held. However, there was searing heat in Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya areas and that may have crashed the system temporarily and later on restored to avoid further delay. In all the elections, EVM is the hero in Indian election arena for some time now. Error in EVM is a common cause for delay.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)