The cowardly terrorist attack on our brave security forces in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir is condemnable by every citizen of India. India has never bowed before terrorism and will never do. Enough is enough! It is high time that the government of India should take firm action. The time has now come to teach Pakistan what is called terrorism in their words and the power of unity that our country has. Right from 1971, Pakistan has been playing with fire thousands of Indians including soldiers have lost their lives. We can’t walk on the path of peace any more just give a revolt and bloodshed to them and show the world that our peace is our strength and not our weakness. We should know with whom we are dealing with. Even now if we go soft we will continue becoming a soft target of Pakistan. The loss of life of the terrorists is not big for them but the loss of lives of our brave jawans is more valuable for us. How long this hide and seek game will continue? Our Indian army is our precious jewel and we can’t afford to lose anymore. Unless we act tough they won’t change. India needs to put an end to all the terror outfits situated in their land permanently.

Every terror attack is an act of war against India. India till date has been acting in a way too far and so-called “matured and diplomatic” way, at the cost of its brave soldiers’ and their families’ lives and future, but with little fruition. Restraint is not a virtue that can practice without regard to the context and circumstances. India cannot take such attack instant specific but on policy to have an eternal mechanism to handle Kashmir issues. India needs to have a strong anti-terrorism policy. It is imperative to understand the terrorists’ operational environment and know their modus operandi and targeting patterns. There must be concerted efforts to gather intelligence from places where terrorists conceal themselves and seek to establish and hide their infrastructure. Terrorism is strongly condemned in all its forms and manifestations and stressed that there can be no justification whatsoever for any acts of terrorism. Terrorism, of course, is a major problem which is agitating every one of us. Terrorism is the greatest challenge for world society as it is not only causing human suffering but also impeding peace and development. Countries should ignore Pakistan and continue economic, cultural, and scientific cooperation amongst them. Some leading nations of the world over the last three decades have ignored the menace of terrorism in some parts of the world. PM Modi has rightly declared that “We are united in our belief that terrorism its supporters have to be punished, not rewarded.” His hard line on Pakistan marks a departure from India’s tradition of strategic restraint. Modi’s approach has emboldened India’s neighbour to emerge as a state sponsor of terrorism. Terrorism and insurgency are the unending battles India has been fighting since Independence. It also indicates that considering from any angle, terrorism is an activity which calls for severe condemnation. The threat to peace-loving societies from the globalization of terror is an ugly reality of today’s world. Terrorism has emerged as one of the gravest threats to peace and a democratic polity. No organization, irrespective of whether it claims to espouse the cause of the majority or the minority community, can be allowed to inflame passions, spread hatred and incite violence. Most of us also agree that a stable global order has to rest on the four strong pillars of peace, security, sustainable development, and democracy. International cooperation, exchange of information and a strong intelligence grid are necessary to fight the menace is the need of the hour.

The Government of India should firmly and resolutely commit to taking all necessary measures to safeguard our national security. We need a comprehensive national policy to deal with domestic militancy as well as cross-border terrorism. We should be proactive and should take some strict actions before we lose more lives. There should be a zero tolerance policy in action now.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)

