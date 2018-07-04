After the Indian side successfully demolished England in the first Twenty-20 International, ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav said the accurate execution of his plan helped him bag five wickets in Manchester.

“The pitch did not have much turn. I, personally, did not want to give pace to the English batsmen as it would have made batting easy for them. I executed my plan very well,” he said at a post-match presser.

Kuldeep, who dismissed Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow and Joie Root in the same over on his way to his first five-wicket haul in T20Is said that the variation in pace that he deployed was key in deceiving the English batsmen.

“The ball wasn’t turning much, (Yuzvinder) Chahal, who bowled before me, also confirmed the same, so I focused on varying my pace, and the flight of my deliveries. This was the key and it helped me in getting the wickets. I don’t think about the batsmen while bowling, I focus on what I can do,” he said.

“Sometimes, however, you need to consider the batsman. When I was bowling to Jos Buttler, because I know him well, have bowled a lot to him in the IPL, I knew that he wouldn’t take risks against me and would only take singles, which I was happy to give,” Yadav added.

Meanwhile, England skipper Eoin Morgan said that his side couldn’t manage enough runs on the board as they were deceived by the left-arm spinner.

“We fell short of 30-40 runs in the end after a brilliant start, Kuldeep bowled well and between now and the next game, we need to assess our plans, make sure they’re the right ones and stick to it. He took three wickets in four deliveries, he deceived us. We can play him better and we need to come up with a better plan,” he added.

Kuldeep Yadav and K. L. Rahul were the star performers for the men in blue, with the former claiming his first five-wicket haul in the format, and the latter registering his second T-20I ton, helping India kick-start their two-month tour of England with a resounding eight-wicket win at Old Trafford in the first of the three Twenty-20 Internationals.

The second match of the T-20 series will be played in Cardiff on July 6.