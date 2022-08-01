Image : ANI

After an action-filled third day of the Commonwealth Games, the Indian contingent will be looking forward to progress further in sports like squash, lawn bowls, boxing and hockey and seal some more medals in weightlifting, badminton and table tennis.

The action will start from 1:00 PM onwards with lawn bowls semi finals in Women’s Fours category. The team of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh will take on Team New Zealand. They have progressed to the semis after a win over Norfolk Island in QFs. Team India had finished 2nd in their group D.

In Men’s 81 kg weightlifting, Ajay Singh will be in action from 2:00 PM onwards, with an aim to seal another medal for his country that has dominated the sport in the 2022 edition of CWG so far with five medals.

The Indian judo contingent will start its campaign from 2:30 PM onwards, with Jasleen Singh Saini taking on Maxence Cugola of Vanuatu in Men’s 66 kg Round of 16. Vijay Kumar Yadav will also take on Winsley Gangaya of Mauritius in Men’s 60 kg round of 16 match.

Sushila Devi will take on Harriet Bonface of Malawi in the Women’s 48 kg QFs while Suchika Tariyal will take on Rita Rabinda of Zambia in Women’s 57 kg round of 16 match.

At 3:30 PM, Indian fans will get to see the mixed badminton team in action in semis where the team will be eyeing a medal.

From 3:51 PM onwards, Sajan Prakash will be taking part in the Men’s 100 M Butterfly Heat 6. The action will shift to squash courts later, with Sunayana Kuruvilla taking part in Women’s Singles Plate Quarterfinals from 4:30 PM onwards.

All eyes will be on the boxing ring from 4:45 onwards with Amit Panghal set to take on Namri Berri of Vanuatu in Over 48-51 kg Round of 16 match.

While from 6:00 PM onwards, India’s Hussamuddin taking on Bangladesh’s Md Salin Hossain in Over 54-57 kg category round of 16 match.

Joshna Chinappa will take on Canada’s Hollie Naughton in QFs of Women’s singles in squash from 6:00 PM onwards.

Cycling action will start from 6:32 PM with first round of Women’s Keirin competition in which Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe and Mayuri Lute will be participating. Squash player Saurav Ghosal will be playing in Men’s singles QFs from 6:45 PM onwards if he qualifies after defeating his round of 16 opponent.

It will be followed by Men’s cycling 40 KM Points Race Qualifying event in which Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar and Vishwajeet Singh will be playing from 6:52 PM onwards.

From 7:42 PM onwards, Women’s Keirin First Round Repechages will follow. It will be interesting to see if any Indian cyclists reach here.

From 8:02 PM onwards will be the finals in Men’s Cycling in 1000 M Time Trial. Ronaldo Singh and David Beckham will be a part of this event.

From 8:30 PM onwards, the men’s hockey team will continue its campaign against England in Pool B match. Women’s Keirin second round in cycling will take place from 9:17 PM onwards.

From 9:37 PM onwards, Meenakshi will be seen in Women’s 10 Km Scratch Race final. More finals for Women’s Keirin and Men’s 40 KM Points Race will follow from 9:50 PM to 10:12 PM onwards.

Indian cyclists will be looking forward to ensure their presence at these events. From 11:00 PM onwards, things will kickstart in the Women’s 71 kg category in weightlifting, with Harjinder Kaur in action.

Men’s Table Tennis team will play its semi final clash against Nigeria from 11:30 PM onwards with an aim to confirm a medal for their country.

From 12:27 AM onwards on August 2, Sajan Prakash could be participating in semi finals of 100 M Butterfly event if he performs well in his heats.

At 1:00 AM will be the round of 16 boxing match between Ashish Kumar and Travis Tapatuetoa of Niue in Over 75-80 kg category.