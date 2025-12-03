Kohli, Gaikwad Hundreds Not Enough as South Africa Pull Off Stunning 359 Chase to Level ODI Series 2

Centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad went in vain as South Africa pulled off a remarkable run chase, beating India by four wickets in the second ODI on Wednesday to level the three-match series.

Tasked with overhauling a daunting 359, the visitors rode on skipper Aiden Markram’s sublime 110, Dewald Brevis’ explosive 54 off 34 balls and Matthew Breetzke’s composed 68 to cross the finish line with four balls to spare. Corbin Bosch (29* off 15) and Keshav Maharaj (10* off 14) held their nerve in the final overs to seal the victory.

Heavy dew hampered India’s spinners, while erratic bowling from Prasidh Krishna (2/79) added to the hosts’ woes. Although Prasidh and Arshdeep Singh (2/54) struck late to dismiss Breetzke and Marco Jansen, the Proteas’ lower order kept calm to complete the chase — only the second time India have lost an ODI after scoring 350-plus.

Markram led from the front, counterattacking on a flat pitch and dominating a 101-run second-wicket stand with Temba Bavuma (46). He capitalised on a dropped catch at long-on when Yashasvi Jaiswal misjudged a powerful hit off Kuldeep Yadav, allowing the South African captain to extend his charge before falling to Harshit Rana (1/70).

Brevis then unleashed a flurry of sixes, and alongside Breetzke, added 92 runs off just 64 deliveries to put South Africa in full control.

Earlier, Kohli (102 off 93) struck his 53rd ODI hundred and Gaikwad (105 off 83) registered his maiden ton, stitching a record 195-run stand for India’s third wicket against South Africa. KL Rahul’s brisk 66* off 43 powered India to 358/5, giving the hosts what looked like a winning total.

But South Africa’s fearless batting under lights ensured the series heads to a decider in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.