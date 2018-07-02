Adding to the woes of privacy advocates and users, Facebook has admitted that it provided companies with special access to user data even after it had restricted it in 2015.

The company continued to share the data with 61 technology companies including AOL, United Parcel Service, and dating app Hinge, CNET reported.

Facebook said it granted a special one-time six-month extension to these companies. It also admitted that there were five other companies which could have accessed limited friends’ data.