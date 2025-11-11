Family of Delhi Blast Suspect Umar Nabi Says "Can't Believe He Could Be Involved in Terror Activities" 2

The family of Dr. Umar Nabi, the man suspected to be behind the Delhi blast near Red Fort Metro Station, said they are in disbelief over allegations linking him to terror activities.

Dr. Nabi, a resident of Koil village in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, was allegedly driving the Hyundai i20 car used in Monday’s blast near the metro station’s parking area, which left at least 12 people dead, officials said.

Speaking to reporters, his sister-in-law Muzamil said Umar had always been a quiet and academically focused person. “He was an introvert since childhood, with few friends. He devoted himself to his studies and work,” she said. “He was working as faculty at a college in Faridabad. Just last Friday, he called to say he was busy with examinations and would return home in three days. We can’t believe this news — it’s shocking.”

Muzamil added that the family struggled for years to ensure Umar received a good education and could support himself. “He was never the kind of person to get involved in such things,” she insisted, recalling that Umar had last visited Kashmir two months ago.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police’s preliminary findings suggest the blast involved ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators, linking it to a terror module uncovered in Faridabad, where authorities had seized 2,900 kg of explosive material earlier this month. “Final forensic reports are awaited,” a police source said.

An FIR has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act, with sections pertaining to conspiracy and punishment for acts of terrorism.

The Union Home Ministry has handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which will now probe the alleged terror links and possible network behind the Red Fort metro blast, one of the deadliest explosions in the capital in recent years.