World number one Roger Federer looks content after he extended his grass-court winning streak to 17 matches with a straight sets triumph over Slovene Aljaz Bedene in the opening round of the Halle Open.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion kicked off his last week pre-Wimbledon competition with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 win against Slovenian in a clash that lasted one hour and 11 minutes to storm into the second round.

In the process, Federer dropped just eight points on his serve.

Reflecting on his performance, the top-seed said that he is satisfied with the performance, considering the fact that it was his first round and that he didn’t have much experience of playing on this court.

“I played a solid first set once I figured out how to break him.In the second I was able to hold all of my serves. For a first round and without much play on this court, it was fine. I’m very happy,” Federer said following the win.

The 36-year-old, who recently won his 98th title by defeating his Canadian opponent Milos Raonic in straight sets in the finals of Stuttgart Open, is spending his second consecutive week on the grass court in the build-up to the third major of the season i.e Wimbledon.

A nine-time Halle Open champion, who recently climbed up to the top ranking for the sixth time in his career, will have to defend the Halle title if he wants to retain the top position.

Federer will now lock horns with France’s Benoit Paire in the second round of the ongoing tournament.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Kei Nishikori will look to book his place in the quarter-finals of the tournament when they take on Russia’s Karen Khachanov in their last-16 clash later on Wednesday.