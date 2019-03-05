World number four Roger Federer quashed retirement talks, signing up to play in the 2020 Dubai Championships.

The 37-year-old scripted history in Dubai as he lifted the eighth trophy to become the second player after Jimmy Connors to win 100 ATP Tour singles titles.

Federer had defeated reigning champion Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets 6-4, 6-4.

“We congratulate Roger Federer on his fantastic achievement in winning 100 titles, and winning in Dubai for the eighth time, more than any other player,” Soprt24 quoted Colm McLoughlin, executive vice-chairperson and CEO of Dubai Championships, as saying.

“It is remarkable that his first title came as long ago as 2003, and we look forward to welcoming both Federer and our ladies champion Belinda Bencic again in 2020.