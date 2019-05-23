In the 2019 Parliamentary elections, there was no Modi wave. However, all of a sudden, Modi Tsunami came and almost swept the elections. The BJP-led NDA is all set to win around 353 seats, more than that of the last time. The BJP alone won around 303 seats while its rival Congress could manage to get only around 51 seats, which slightly more than 44, the total tally of 2014. Thus, the election results justified the exit polls results.

PM Modi is called “Feku” by the Congress and opposition leaders for his so-called fake (Unfulfilled) and tall promises to people. However, this time PM Modi has been proved to be in the mood of “Ukhad Feku” for the entire opposition. After this victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Sabka Saath + Sabka Vikas+ Sabka Vishvas = Vijapi Bharat”. In 2014, the BJP had won 282 seats.

The Congress President Rahul Gandhi accepted the mandate of people and congratulated PM Modi and the BJP on the victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Many world leaders congratulated PM Narendra Modi for a landslide victory. Japanese PM Shinzō Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated PM Modi on the electoral victory under his leadership. Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli congratulated PM Modi and said that he looks ahead to work with India, while Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted “Sincerely greetings to you, my friend Narendra Modi, for your impressive victory in the elections…”. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremsinghe and President Maithripala Sirisena also congratulated Modi.

On the landslide victory of the BJP, party spokesperson Aman Sinha told Afternoon Voice, “It is a historic victory. It reflects a pro-incumbency wave prevailing in the entire country in favour of PM Modi. People have reposed their faith in the prime minister. The election results are as per our expectations. Considering the remarkable works done in the last five years and the charismatic leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we are expecting this.”

Senior ministers Sushma Swaraj, Suresh Prabhu, and Ram Vilas Paswan also congratulated PM Modi. Consumer Affairs Minister and Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted, “It was not an election but Modi tsunami. I heartily congratulate Narendra Modi.”. Suresh Prabhu tweeted, “It’s nothing short of a landslide, a political tsunami sweeping entire country, east or west, BJP is the best, is a reality. North to south people have voted for a clear, unambiguous choice… country must progress further under the leadership of Narendra Modi….” UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, “I want to congratulate Prime Minister Modi for this victory. BJP is touching 300 marks for the first time & NDA is touching 350. I also congratulate the party, President Amit Shah.”

The Congress leaders PL Punia and actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar did not comment at all on the poll results when contacted. The TMC MP Sajda Ahmed said, “The CPI (M) and the Congress are to be blamed for the surprising results in West Bengal. Their cadres and works voted for BJP in the state. Both parties did not get any seat. The country was not so divided as in these elections. The Trinamool will make a strategy to check the BJP in West Bengal.”

On Thursday, the counting of votes started at 8 am. The Election Commission of India had made elaborate arrangement for this. The 2019 Lok Sabha elections were held for 542 seats from April 11 to May 19.

The BJP has retained its dominance in the Hindi heartland Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. For the first time, it made huge in-roads in West Bengal. The party notched gains in Karnataka, Odisha and the North-East, too.

In a big blow for the Congress, the party president Rahul Gandhi lost to Union Minister Smriti Irani of the BJP in his bastion Amethi. He congratulated Smriti Irani. Rahul Gandhi fought from two seats. He won Wayanad seat in Kerala. However, his mother and United Progressive Alliance chief Sonia Gandhi won from Rae Bareli in UP. There are 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh which is maximum in the entire country.

The Election Commission of India also declared four assemblies’ results. The ruling BJD won Odisha Assembly elections. In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling TDP lost assembly elections badly to YSRCP. YS Jaganmohan Reddy will be next CM of the state. In Sikkim, SDF won the Assembly Elections, while BJP registered a landslide victory in Arunachal Pradesh.