Star striker Lionel Messi-led Argentina will look to shake off their disappointing run in an ongoing 21st edition of the FIFA World Cup when they collide with Nigeria in their third and final match of Group D here at the Saint Petersburg Stadium on Tuesday.

Heading into the match, two-time champions Argentina will aim to get back on track following their dismal 1-1 draw against debutants Iceland and subsequent 0-3 defeat at the hands of Croatia.

Argentina, who have faced flak over the past week for their poor run in the World Cup, will have to win the game against Nigeria if they want to stay alive in the tournament.

Nigeria, on the other hand, are placed better after their stunning 2-0 victories over Iceland and Croatia in their previous two matches.

Though the team stand chance of qualifying for the knock-out round with a draw in today’s clash, the result would not be enough if Iceland beat Croatia in the group’s other match that will take place simultaneously.

The two nations have faced each other four times in a World Cup tournament before and Argentina holds 100 per cent winning-record against the Nigerians in the showpiece event.

In other matches of the day, 20th-ranked Croatia will face 22nd ranked Iceland in their third Group D match.

Croatia will head into the clash hoping to continue their unbeaten streak in the tournament so far. The Croatians will be high on confidence after beating two-time world champions Argentina in their second match.

Iceland, on the other hand, will look to keep their hopes alive in the tournament by registering a win against Croatians.

Meanwhile, in Group D, Australia will take on Peru while Denmark will lock horns with one-time world champion France.

On a related note, the Argentina and Nigeria squads are as follows:

Argentina

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero, Wilfredo Caballero, Franco Armani

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado , Cristian Ansaldi , Nicolas Otamendi, Federico Fazio, Marcos Rojo , Nicolas Tagliafico , Marcos Acuna

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano , Eduardo Salvio, Lucas Biglia , Giovani Lo Celso , Ever Banega, Manuel Lanzini , Maximiliano Meza, Angel di Maria , Cristian Pavon

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Paulo Dybala , Gonzalo Higuain , Sergio Aguero

Nigeria

Goalkeeper- Ezenwa, Akpeyi, Uzoho

Defender- Idowu, Echiejile, Ekong, Balogun, Shehu, Awaziem, Ebuehi, Omeruo

Midfielder- Ndidi, Etebo, Mikel, Obi, Onazi, Ogu

Forwards- Musa, Ighalo, Moses, Nwankwo, Iheanacho, Iwobi.