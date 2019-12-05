As a packaging material, bamboo is strong, durable and sustainable as it is one of the more remarkable natural materials available to us. The Economist recently quoted that bamboo is literally, the green equivalent of plastics as it is renewable. It also said that bamboo is now part and parcel of our packaging material.

There are plenty of biodegradable and non-petroleum based plastic alternatives, but many do not provide the lightweight, durability, or convenience of plastics. But, there is one product that seems to be on the rise as a sustainable and biodegradable alternative to plastic. Bamboo Fiber Composites are a result of mixing bamboo fiber into a polymer matrix, resins, or glue, resulting in a lightweight, biodegradable plastic alternative. The new processes used in the manufacturing of bamboo fiber composite materials recently became more eco-friendly and organic too. These processes are done completely mechanically instead of using harsh chemicals.

Bamboo fiber also has several advantages over other natural plant based composites. For one it is the fastest growing woody plant in the world. Certain species have been known to grow up to 35 inches in a single day. The second advantage of bamboo fiber composites is the abundance of bamboo across the globe. Coupled with being extremely light and elastic, bamboo seems to be a sustainable, environment friendly, and advantageous alternative to petroleum based products.

It is no secret- there is a lot of garbage out there. From plastic bags and bottles to forest-guzzling paper mills, everyday products are wreaking havoc on our environment in a plethora of ways. Fortunately, people are becoming increasingly aware of this. The necessity for sustainable, earth-friendly and recyclable materials in the manufacture of everyday items has become apparent, and consumer demands are increasing as a result.

Having existed as an alternative material for millenniums bamboo is amazingly strong and versatile plant and is a naturally eco-friendly resource. Cultivating bamboo requires no pesticides, herbicides or irrigation, and it instead relies on natural rainfall. Just like the lawn in your backyard, bamboo has a self-replenishing growth cycle, so no need for replanting activities that result in soil erosion or damage to the surrounding environment. Furthermore, bamboo produces up to 35 per cent more oxygen than trees, thus helping to offset carbon-dioxide emissions. It’s easy to see why bamboo is a favourite when it comes to sustainable materials.

Bamboo is one of the best eco-friendly products in the world. With banning of plastic and plastic made items, bamboo can become a suitable substitute to overcome the ban on plastics very much.

