“Dr No” star and first Bond girl, Eunice Gayson passed away at the age of 90. The actor died on June 8.

Gayson is best known for playing Sylvia Trench, who was part of the now-famous scene where James Bond – then played by Sean Connery – introduces himself for the first time in the film based on the iconic character created by Ian Fleming.

The news of her death was confirmed on her Twitter page.

We are very sad to learn that our dear Eunice passed away on June 8th. An amazing lady who left a lasting impression on everyone she met. She will be very much missed. pic.twitter.com/c5kVHs256Y — Eunice Gayson (@EuniceGayson) June 9, 2018

Till date, Gayson continues to be the only Bond girl to appear in two 007 films – other being “From Russia with Love”.

Hardcore Bond fans would remember the memorable scene where Connery’s Bond asks Gayson’s Trench “I admire your courage, Miss, er… ?”

To which she replies: “Trench, Sylvia Trench. I admire your luck, Mr… ?”

Connery then delivers the line which went to become the introduction for the next six actors who played the characters as he said: “Bond, James Bond.”

Bond producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, also paid tributes to the actor on the official James Bond Twitter account.

“We are so sad to learn that Eunice Gayson, our very first ‘Bond girl’ who played Sylvia Trench in ‘DR NO’ and ‘FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE’ has passed away. Our sincere thoughts are with her family,” the post read.

Gayson also appeared in movies such as “The Revenge of Frankenstein” and classic TV shows “The Saint” and “Avengers”.