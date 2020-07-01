For the first time in the history of Lalbaughcha Raja, Lord Ganpati’s idol will not be established due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mumbai’s Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided not to hold Ganeshotsav this time in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and would instead set up a blood donation camp, informed Mandal officials.

“Mumbai’s Lalbaughcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has decided that they will not celebrate Ganeshotsav this time in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. They will not establish Lord Ganapati’s idol and will do social work for those 11 days of festivities,” the officials said.

“A blood donation camp, plasma donation camp will be set up at the same place. Also, they will honour the families of martyrs who have sacrificed their lives at the LoC or LAC borders. This is the first time in the history of Lalbaughcha Raja that Ganpati Idol will not be established,” the officials added. Each year, Ganeshotsav is celebrated in a lavish manner in Mumbai, where lakhs of devotees visit the mandals to seek blessing from Lord Ganesh.

Ganeshotsav also called Ganesh Chaturthi, is a festival that starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada, will start on August 22 this year. However, the celebrations this time are likely to be subdued as Maharashtra is one of the worst virus-affected states by COVID-19. The state has reported 1,74,761 coronavirus cases so far, as per the state Health Department on Tuesday.