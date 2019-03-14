A foot over bridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station collapses. Four people have died and multiple injuries are reported.

#WATCH Mumbai: A foot over bridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station has collapsed. Multiple injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/r43zS5eA0l — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

Mumbai Police said, “Foot over bridge connecting CSMT platform 1 north end with BT Lane near Times of India building has collapsed. Injured persons are being shifted to hospitals. Traffic affected. Commuters to use alternate routes. Senior officers are on spot.”

Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde said, “The state will provide for the treatment of the injured. We will give further update to you as and when we get information.”

CM Fadnavis expressed, “It’s unfortunate. I’ve ordered for a high level inquiry. A structural audit of the bridge had earlier been done&it was found to be fit. Even after that if such incident happened, it raises question on the audit. Inquiry will be done. Strictest action will be taken.”

PM Narendra Modi stated, “Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

Toll is likely to rise.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh for the families of those who died in the incident and compensation of Rs 50,000 each will be given to the injured, state govt will provide for their treatment.

This is a developing story, more details awaiting.