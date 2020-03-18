Former Union minister, Suresh Prabhu has self-quarantined himself, even after tested negative took precautionary measure for 14 days at his residence following his return from a meeting in Saudi Arabia on March 10.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had self-quarantined himself following his recent visit to medical institute had found positive COVID-19 case. However, later he was tested negative.

The total number of the COVID-19 cases in India has hiked to 152 as of now and around 14 people recovered. Moreover, Union External Minister Jaishankar presented a reporter; articulating more than 250 Indian students have been tested positive that went to Iran.

There are instructions on self-quarantined people who had recently visited to foreign land. This is being done to stop dissemination of deadly COVID-19. The duration of self-quarantine is set to be 14 days by the centre government.