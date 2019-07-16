Around 50 people are feared trapped under debris after a four-storey building collapsed in Mumbai‘s crowded Dongri neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached at the site, looking for survivors. Ambulances and fire trucks have also arrived there.The area, full of dilapidated buildings, was also flooded in heavy rain in the past weeks. The rescue operation has been stated.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell, 4-storey Kesarbai building collapsed at Tandel street in Dongri, Mumbai. The rescue operation has been stated with support of local people.