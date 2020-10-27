Fourth upgrading in corona test rates in the state; corona test for Rs 980 only

- Advertisement -

The rates for corona tests conducted in private laboratories in the state have been revised once again and the cost per test has been reduced by about Rs 200. Therefore, private laboratories are now required to charge a maximum of Rs 980, Rs 1400 and Rs 1800 for tests as per the newly fixed rates.

- Advertisement -

Private laboratories cannot charge more than this. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said efforts were being made to provide relief to the common man by fixing such a low rate from Rs 4,500 to Rs 980.

The rates for corona tests have been fixed in three stages and will be charged at Rs 980 after laboratory tests. The maximum rate has been fixed at Rs 1,400 for collecting samples from laboratories at Covid Center, Hospitals and Quarantine Centers and Rs 1,800 for collecting samples from the patient’s home. The health minister said that the state government has consistently tried to provide relief to the patients by reducing the rates by keeping the common man at the center.

- Advertisement -

The state is focusing on tests for corona control, with 70,000 tests being performed for every one million population, and efforts are being made to increase them. So as to gain more control over the corona. The Health Minister appealed to the District Collector and Municipal Commissioner to be vigilant so that patients are charged according to the revised rates across the state.

Dr Anshuman Manasvi said, “Maharashtra forms 9% of the National population but is responsible for 41% of the total national cases of Covid 19, national mortality average is 80 per million whereas Maharashtra is 330 per million 4 times the national average. The national testing positivity was in March 8.8 % and currently is 6.5 % as per WHO if it is more 8.5 % then the authorities are testing less. The test positivity for Maharashtra is 19.9 % Cleary they are under testing. So our state leads in the Covid statistics for all the bad reasons.