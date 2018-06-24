Game of Thrones” stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot at a church in Scotland’s Aberdeenshire.

The couple, both aged 31, met on the HBO fantasy show in 2012 where they played on-screen lovers Jon Snow and Ygritt, before Leslie left the show in 2014.

They started dating in 2012 and bought a home together in January last year in East Anglia in the UK.

They exchanged vows at Rayne church in Kirkton of Rayn, The Guardian reported.

Leslie was dressed in a flowing ivory gown and veil with a white floral tiara for the ceremony, while Harington look debonair in a morning suit.

The couple looked dreamy and got into an old Land Rover Defender decorated with traditional paper hearts and tin cans tied to the back of the vehicle. They, then, drove off to the reception at the Leslie family’s 12th-century castle.

The guest list at the wedding included their “GOT” co-stars Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, along with Jack Donnelly and his partner, fellow actor Malin Akerman.

Speaking outside the castle, Leslie’s father, Sebastian, said, “We are absolutely thrilled for Kit and Rose to be marrying today. It’s an absolutely lovely day for us. It’s a great day for Aberdeenshire. We are using local caterers, local lighting, local flowers.”

Many fans of the show gathered outside the castle hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple.

Harington and Leslie announced their engagement in the Times newspaper last year.