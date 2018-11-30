Dance is a field that needs total dedication and determination and I am sure you will agree with me if I say that this commitment lasts a lifetime. It takes years for a raw diamond to be cut and then crafted and then slowly it starts to shine and in due course of time starts to spread its radiance. One such rising star or should I say the generation next dancer who has started to shine as bright as a diamond is Singapore based Kathak dancer Avinav Mukharji.

Though Avinav is an Indian from Delhi but is currently living in Singapore and heads the Kathak department at Apsaras Arts Dance Institute, which is one of the leading performing arts institute based in Singapore. But before he started to impart this knowledge of Kathak to the Singaporeans he was teaching dance in India at The Indian School of Music and also at H.U Music Academy. Not just that but that this highly talented young man was the principal dancer in the repertory of Kathak Kendra, National Institute of Kathak, New Delhi and also danced for a long time in the repertory AV Dance Company Kathak Resonance, under exponents Abhimanyu Lal and Vidha Lal.

Avinav has had an extensive training in Kathak under the tutelage of Sangeet Natak Academy Awardee Smt.Geetanjali Lal for 14 long years. He is also a graded Doordarshan artist and his talent has been recognised through various scholarships from C.C.R.T, Sahitya Kala Parishad and Kathak Kendra. This just proves how superbly gifted this man is.

His dance is not only bound to just teaching and performing but he also believes that young talent like himself needs good exposure. He was fortunate to get scholarships for his art and due to which he could impressively develop his dancing skills along with that he was also lucky to get a great platform to perform so that he could showcase his talent to the world at large. But he also understands that every dancer is not blessed like him, keeping this in mind Avinav started a dance unit ‘Chatushra’ where he gives a platform to young upcoming artists of India to perform along with his group in various national and international level shows and events.

If you think that this man with a heart of gold is only trained in dance then let me bring to your notice that, this dashing dancer has also received theatre training from National School of Drama, Delhi’s Theatre-In-Education wing, a school of legendary Bollywood and theatre actors of India. He has also been associated with numerous reputed theatre companies such as Cineaste, People Theatre Group, Theatre-In Motion etc. He was fortunate at this very young age he was called by radio station ‘94.3 My FM’ to conduct a series of street plays on issues such as parenting and peer pressure. Such is the understanding and maturity of this youth that he knows exactly how to take up social issues and mix it beautifully with his first love Kathak.

If heading Kathak branch at Apsaras Arts Dance Institute, Singapore was not enough, this capable man also works as a Teacher, Mentor, and Choreographer for charitable organisations such as Tapaswini Navasadhana, Samuel Ngo Foundation, Sarvam Foundation, Sajag Foundation to name a few and works tirelessly to create annual fundraising productions for them.

Today, I also want to tell you about the various awards Avinav has been honoured with, some of them include; ‘Natya Mayoora’ by Nrithyathi Kalakshetram and BHEL Bhillai, ‘Nritya Jyoti Samman’ by Naveen Kalakaar, Odisha, ‘Nartakan Samman’ by Debnrutyam Studio, Odisha and more. Not just awards and allures in dance but this handsome dancer has also won the title of ‘Mr. Delhi’ in 2009.

Super impressed with this rising dancing star of India, I picked up my phone and had a nice chat with him, questioning him about his vision as a dancer and as a teacher, and this is what this articulate dancer had to say —

What difference do you find in students in India and other parts of the world?

Since the Indians living outside India are away from the culture and traditions, they miss their roots; hence, they are keener to learn Indian art forms and the traits. What I find in non Indians in other countries is that they are more disciplined, true, sincere, and immensely dedicated to what they are learning.

Which has been your most loved show till date?

My first solo performance “Samvaad” in Singapore has been most loved till now. I got a standing ovation and people showered me with unconditional love and respect. I still get compliments for that show and people who attended they still remind me of how much they liked it.

Now that you are in Singapore what are your plans?

I am working on two plans simultaneously, one is to reach out and spread Kathak to as many people as possible in Singapore and world, second is that I as an individual and artist enrich myself with the different culture, thought process, visions and grow my art form along with expanding my horizons.

You are the rising Dancing star of India, what advice you have for young dancers today?

Well, we call art forms as extra-curricular activities. It’s really painful to see that dance is not the main curriculum in school and colleges. It should not be taken up as a hobby, like how we study any other subjects; dance is also a subject that needs to be mastered upon. Parents need to understand that the process is not instant, it has never been. Today the most successful dancers in the world, be it Padma Vibhushan Pt.Birju Maharaj or Sir Benjamin Millepied, they have all given their whole life to dance. As a teacher and art ambassador, I would never willingly want to teach someone who takes up dance as a hobby, but to someone who thinks it can be a full-fledged career.

Indian classical dance is a field which is mostly dominated by women, but it is refreshing to see a person like Avinav who is endlessly working towards his goals, travelling the world and learning and imparting his sea of knowledge. Today with this story, I would like to wish the rising star of Kathak good luck for his future. I hope and pray that he takes our dancing tradition and culture world over.

Sandip Soparrkar

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of AFTERNOON VOICE and AFTERNOON VOICE does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)