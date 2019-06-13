Indian Meteorological Department today on Twitter shared links for any assistance and information regarding the ‘severe’ Cyclone Vayu which was expected to hit Gujarat early on Thursday; however, as per the updated information from the concerned department, Cyclone Vayu will not hit Gujarat as it changed its trajectory overnight and moved further into the sea.

However, the coastal areas in the state and the neighbouring states are continued to be on high alert as strong winds and rough seas are expected for the next 24 to 48 hours. As a precautionary measure, more than three lakh people were evacuated from the coastal district and the union territory of Diu on Wednesday. Reports suggest that as many as 52 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed for rescue and relief operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted to say that the centre was constantly monitoring the situation. Apart from the NDRF, the Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Border Security Force too have been put on high alert.

“To view latest Bulletins related to Cyclone VAYU Kindly Visit

OR

Click here http://www.rsmcnewdelhi.imd.gov.in/imag …/bulletin/indian.pdf,” the weather department’s twitter handle @Indiametdept shared today in the afternoon.

As per hourly bulletin published by India Meteorological Department Earth System Science Organisation (Ministry of Earth Science) on “very severe Cyclonic storm Vayu over North East and adjoining East Central Arabian Sea”, the cyclonic storm remained practically stationary and lay centered at 11.30 hrs IST of today, June 13, 2019, near LAT. 20.5n and long. 69.3e over northeast and adjoining east central Arabian sea about 170 km south-southwest of Diu, 120 km southwest of Veraval (Gujarat) and 130 km nearly south of Porbandar (Gujarat).

The wind speed of the cyclone nearly at that time was reportedly at 135-145 kmph gusting to 160 kmph. Veraval and Porbandar show 24-hour pressure fall of 5.9 and 4.8 HPA and wind direction/speed ESEly/20 and NNEly /25 kts respectively.

The report also forecasted that Vayu is very likely to move north-northwestwards for some time and then northwestwards skirting the Saurashtra coast affecting Gir Somnath, Diu, Junagarh, Porbandar, and Devbhoomi Dwarka with a wind speed of 135-145 kmph gusting to 160 kmph from the afternoon of June 13, 2019.