Supermodel Gigi Hadid reportedly rekindled her relationship with pop star Zayn Malik.

The 23-year-old model and former One Direction singer had called off their romance in March this year.

The rumours of their reconciliation have been swirling around lately.

Hadid posted a photo to her Instagram story of herself lying in the singer’s arms – his face is not visible but he can be identified through his tattoos.

She captioned the story as: “After party like.”

Last month, Malik, 25, was photographed leaving the supermodel’s apartment. They were also clicked together in New York City’s Soho.

The duo started dating in late 2015 and went public with their relationship by appearing together at the Met Gala in May 2016.