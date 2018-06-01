Saddened to learn about the death of 92-yr-old woman in Walkeshwar who died after a tree branch fell on her. This is not an isolated case and we hear of such deaths almost every year now when innocent people become victim of our own negligence. Trees give us fresh air and oxygen but needs trimming and maintenance as well. Tree audit should be made mandatory in every society as well as roads and streets. The BMC should have a special cell to look into unsafe branches and trees so that fatal accidents can be avoided.

We have cumbersome laws and rules for trimming trees which is the reason why many societies avoid trimming branches of dangerous trees. Societies should be allowed a free hand to trim trees on their own so that branches can be trimmed regularly by society ‘malis’ though cutting trees should require permission. Better sense should prevail and we need to take care of our trees in the same manner we look after our near and dear ones.

