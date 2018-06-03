World Environment Day is celebrated on June 5 every year by people all across the world to raise global awareness about the importance of healthy and green environment in human lives. This day is celebrated to encourage people from all walks of life not only to actively participate in the celebration but to also become an active agent in developing environmental safety measures. It is a day to encourage people to make their nearby surroundings safe and clean in order to enjoy safer, cleaner and prosperous future.

