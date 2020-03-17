Most prominent temples of Mumbai namely Mumbadevi Temple will remain closed for devotees as a precaution against the dreaded Coronavirus. On March 16 the trustee’s of Siddhivinayak, Mumbadevi and several other temples of the Mumbai decided to close the temples till further notice. The Siddhivinayak Temple attracts approximately 30,000 worshippers every day. The Maharashtra government has already appealed to people to avoid crowd gatherings as a step to prevent the viral infection for which it has imposed Section 144.

“Well, Mumbadevi Temple is perhaps the oldest temple of Mumbai frequented by people from UP, Bihar and Bengal besides those from Mumbai. The government order to shut places of worship is all right taking into consideration the number of people who visit the temple on a daily basis. This order will not only affect us, but will also affect all temples like Siddhivinayak, Mahalaxmi Mandir, Shitladevi Mandir, Babulnath Mandir etc. In these trying times of Coronavirus, we have to abide by the diktats of the government,” said Mumbadevi Temple, Head priest, Prajapati Maharaj.

Besides these temples of Mumbai, Tuljabhavani Temple, another popular shrine in Maharashtra located in Osmanabad district will remain shut for devotees till 31 following a recommendation by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Also the Saibaba Temple at Shirdi shut in view of the Coronavirus outbreak. Earlier, Shri Saibaba Sansthan appealed to devotees to postpone their trip to Shirdi for a few days on account of Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

List of Temples closed

Mumbadevi Temple

Siddhivinayak Temple

Mahalaxmi Mandir

Shitladevi Mandir

Babulnath Mandir

Tuljabhavani Temple

Sai Baba Temple (Shirdi)

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai

On March 17, A 64-year-old Coronavirus patient died at Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital. This death was India’s third reported death linked to COVID-19 infection as the first Coronavirus death case was reported from Karnataka and the second from the National capital. This is the first case of Coronavirus death reported in Maharashtra. With this the total number of Coronavirus-related death has reached three in India. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expected to issue a formal statement on the death soon.

Siddhivinyak and Mumbadevi temples that are popular tourist destinations in the city that record a daily footfall of around 50,000 devotees will remain shut till further notice. Even the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai temple in Pune will remain closed for devotees till further orders.

Taking a precaution measure and seeing the numbers of death across the country, trustees of respective temples have taken this step to avoid the crowd.

According to trustees of respective temples, the regular pujas and worship will continue in the sanctum sanctorum. However, public entry will be barred.

“Ours is an enclosed space and the sanctum sanctorum is rather small, so we do not want crowds to be at risk. Regular pujas will continue inside the temple but public entry will be barred. We have been taking precautions like sanitizing the temple premises,“ said Aadesh Bandekar, temple trust chief of Siddhivinayak.

A total of 125 positive cases have been reported in India so far. Maharashtra has so far reported 41 cases of Coronavirus. The state has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India numbering 51. Three of them are foreign nationals.