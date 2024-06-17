Goods Train Collision Derails Kanchanjunga Express Near New Jalpaiguri; Five Dead, 30 Injured

A tragic incident unfolded near Rangapani station in West Bengal on Monday, where a goods train collided with the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express, resulting in at least five deaths and around 30 injuries, police confirmed.

Rescue operations are currently in progress at the site, located approximately seven km from North Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri station. The injured individuals are being transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

”Five persons have died in the accident till now and around 30 people suffered injuries, which are not fatal,” a senior police officer reported. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw commented: “Unfortunate accident in NFR zone. Rescue operations are ongoing at war footing. Railways, NDRF, and SDRF are working in close coordination. Injured individuals are being moved to hospitals.”

The collision led to the derailment of three rear compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express due to the impact from the goods train’s locomotive, the police officer added. The divisional railway manager (DRM) of North Frontier Railway’s Katihar division noted that the 13174 Kanchanjunga

