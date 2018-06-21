The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Uttar Pradesh has arrested mastermind Ramesh Shah in connection with the Gorakhpur terror funding case.

Shah is the mastermind behind the network and was arrested from Pune in a joint operation by the ATS of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Police.

According to an official release by the Uttar Pradesh ATS, the arrest was made from Pune on June 19 and is being brought to Lucknow on transit remand.

A case has been registered against Shah under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Six persons, who were acting on behest of a Pakistani handler, were arrested on March 24 from Gorakhpur for their alleged involvement in criminal conspiracy and distributing money into various bank accounts.