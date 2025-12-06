Govt Caps Airfares Amid IndiGo Disruptions, Warns Airlines Against Exploiting Passengers 2

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has stepped in amid rising concerns over steep airfares charged during the ongoing operational disruption triggered by IndiGo’s mass flight cancellations. Citing reports of opportunistic pricing by some airlines, the ministry has invoked its regulatory powers to impose temporary fare caps across affected routes.

In a directive issued to all carriers, the government has mandated strict compliance with the capped pricing structure, which will remain in force until operations stabilise. Officials said the move is intended to prevent exploitation of passengers — particularly senior citizens, students and medical travellers — who are often forced to book urgent flights at inflated rates.

The ministry will continuously monitor airfares through real-time data and coordination with airlines and online travel platforms. Any deviation from the prescribed limits will attract immediate punitive action, the statement said.

The intervention comes at a time when India’s aviation sector is witnessing large-scale disruptions, leaving thousands scrambling for alternative travel options and raising concerns over consumer protection in crisis situations.