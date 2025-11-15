Akasa Air to Begin Flights from Navi Mumbai Airport on December 25 2

Flight operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) will officially begin on December 25, with Akasa Air becoming the first airline to launch commercial services from the new aviation hub.

The airline opened reservations on Friday evening for routes connecting Delhi, Goa (Mopa), Kochi, and Ahmedabad with Navi Mumbai, marking a major milestone for both the carrier and the city’s long-awaited second airport.

According to Akasa Air, flights to Delhi and Goa will operate daily, while services to Kochi will run five days a week and the Ahmedabad route will have one weekly flight.

The Navi Mumbai airport, inaugurated last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will initially operate for 12 hours daily (8 am–8 pm), handling 8–10 flights per hour, before gradually ramping up to 20–30 movements per hour.

Akasa Air, which has positioned itself as one of the key early operators at NMIA, has encouraged passengers to book tickets through its website, mobile app, or travel agents as it prepares for a major network expansion from the new hub.

The inaugural flight schedule for December 25 includes two Delhi-bound flights. Flight QP 1831 will depart Delhi at 05:25 am and land in Navi Mumbai at 08:10 am, while the return flight QP 1832 will leave NMIA at 08:50 am and arrive in Delhi at 11:15 am. Regular daily services on the Delhi–Navi Mumbai route will begin from December 26.

Akasa will also operate daily flights to Goa’s Mopa Airport starting December 25. Flight QP 1928 will depart Goa at 15:40, reaching Navi Mumbai at 17:00, while QP 1927 will leave Navi Mumbai at 17:40 and land in Goa at 18:55, except on Wednesdays.

Kochi flights will commence from December 26, initially on Fridays and Saturdays, with flight QP 1914 departing Kochi at 10:50 am and landing in Navi Mumbai at 12:45 pm, and the return leg QP 1915 leaving at 13:30 pm, reaching Kochi at 15:30 pm. Additional rotations will be added on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays starting December 28.

The Ahmedabad service is set to begin on December 31, with flight QP 1916 departing Navi Mumbai at 17:40 pm and landing in Ahmedabad at 18:50 pm, operating once weekly on Wednesdays.

With these launches, Akasa Air is set to make history as the first commercial carrier to take off from the new Navi Mumbai International Airport, signaling a new era in Mumbai’s aviation connectivity.