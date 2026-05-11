Delhi Govt May Take Over Janakpuri School After Toddler Sexual Assault Case 2

The Delhi government may take over the management of a private school in west Delhi’s Janakpuri after the institution failed to respond to a show-cause notice issued over the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old girl on its premises, officials said on Monday.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) had issued the notice on May 8, citing serious lapses in child safety, supervision and compliance with statutory norms. The department warned that failure to submit a satisfactory reply within three days could lead to withdrawal of the school’s recognition and a possible takeover of its management under provisions of the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSEAR).

Officials said the school authorities have not yet submitted their response, and disciplinary action is now being considered against the institution for alleged deficiencies in child protection measures.

According to police, the child’s mother filed a complaint at Janakpuri police station on May 1, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours on April 30, just a day after she was admitted to the school.

Police said the girl complained of pain after returning home and later informed her mother that she had been taken to an isolated area inside the school where a staff member allegedly assaulted her.

A 57-year-old caretaker employed at the school was arrested in connection with the case. Police said the child identified the accused, who was later produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. However, he was granted bail by a Dwarka court on May 7 despite strong objections from the prosecution.

The DoE, in its preliminary inquiry, reportedly found several violations by the school administration. The department alleged that the institution failed to maintain adequate surveillance systems, including the absence of CCTV cameras in sensitive areas of the campus.

The notice also flagged lapses in the implementation of child protection safeguards and preventive mechanisms within the school premises.

Additionally, the department alleged that nursery and pre-primary classes were being operated from a separate private premises located nearly one kilometre away from the recognised main campus without prior approval from authorities.

According to the notice, shifting students to an unapproved location raised serious concerns regarding student safety, statutory compliance and possible violation of land allotment conditions.

The DoE had directed the school management to submit details related to CCTV footage, staff deployment, child safety policies, suspension procedures against the accused, building and fire safety certificates, and permissions for operating classes from the separate premises by May 11.

The notice warned that failure to provide a satisfactory response could result in withdrawal of recognition, takeover of management and a recommendation to the Delhi Development Authority for cancellation of land allotment or lease.

Police have registered a case under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to rape of minors and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act concerning aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

Investigators said CCTV footage from the school premises is also being examined as part of the probe.