AIADMK Faces Internal Turmoil After Poll Defeat as Rift Deepens Over Support to TVK 2

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam appears to be facing an internal crisis following its poor performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with divisions emerging over whether to support the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government led by C Joseph Vijay.

The AIADMK contested 167 of the 234 assembly constituencies but managed to win only 47 seats, triggering unrest within the party ranks.

In the aftermath of the electoral setback, a series of meetings chaired by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami were held to assess the situation and discuss the party’s future course.

According to party sources, one faction strongly opposed extending support to the Vijay-led TVK government, while another section favoured offering outside support to ensure political relevance.

The poll debacle has also intensified dissatisfaction with Palaniswami’s leadership, with some MLAs reportedly demanding that he step down as party chief.

Several senior AIADMK leaders and former ministers, including C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani, along with MLAs aligned with them, stayed away from meetings convened by Palaniswami.

Party insiders indicated that Shanmugam, Velumani and their supporters are inclined towards backing the TVK government.

Former AIADMK leader K C Palanisamy claimed there was a clear split within the party and said many legislators were seeking a leadership change.

“If Palaniswami continues as leader, there is a possibility that some MLAs may extend support to the TVK,” he said, adding that Palaniswami should voluntarily step down to help reunite the party ahead of future elections.

Political analyst Sathyalaya Ramakrishnan said the disagreements within the AIADMK should be resolved through dialogue and unity.

“I feel the party still appears united since all AIADMK MLAs were seated together in the Assembly. Senior leaders must ensure that no split takes place within the party,” he said.

The developments come amid growing political realignments in Tamil Nadu following the rise of TVK and its strong electoral debut.