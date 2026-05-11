CM Vijay Takes Oath as MLA in Tamil Nadu Assembly Along With Ministers and Newly Elected Members 2

C Joseph Vijay on Monday took oath as a member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly along with nine ministers, former chief ministers and newly elected MLAs during the inaugural proceedings of the newly constituted House, officials said.

Pro-Tem Speaker M V Karuppaiah administered the oath of office to the members.

The Assembly proceedings commenced at 9.30 am with a brief introductory address by the Pro-Tem Speaker. Chief Minister Vijay was the first member to take oath as an MLA.

Nine ministers, including N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna, also took oath as legislators during the session.

Later, DMK legislature party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, former chief minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, and former chief minister O Panneerselvam took oath as MLAs.

Several senior AIADMK leaders, including Agri Krishnamurthy and K P Anbalagan, were also among those sworn in during the proceedings.

The oath-taking ceremony marked the formal beginning of the new Assembly term following the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.