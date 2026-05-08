TVK Government Push Gains Momentum as CPI, VCK Discuss support for Vijay 2

Communist Party of India and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi on Friday held separate discussions on extending post-poll support to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) for government formation in Tamil Nadu.

The CPI convened a meeting of its state executive committee to deliberate on the issue after TVK chief Vijay sought support from various parties following the assembly election results.

Tamil Nadu CPI secretary M Veerapandian said the party would respond to Vijay’s letter seeking support. The CPI secured two seats in the April 23 Assembly elections.

Simultaneously, the VCK, led by Thol Thirumavalavan, also scheduled a key meeting to decide its stand on supporting the Vijay-led TVK in forming the next government.

The VCK has traditionally been a close ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and has contested several elections alongside the party. It too won two seats in the recently concluded assembly polls.

TVK emerged as the single largest party in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly after winning 108 seats, but it still falls short of the majority mark by 10 seats.

The Indian National Congress has already extended support to TVK, strengthening Vijay’s efforts to stake claim to form the government.