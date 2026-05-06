BJP's New Bengal Government to Take Oath on May 9 at Brigade Parade Ground 2

Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday announced that the oath-taking ceremony of the new Bharatiya Janata Party government in West Bengal will be held on May 9.

Addressing reporters, Bhattacharya said the swearing-in ceremony will take place at Kolkata’s iconic Brigade Parade Ground from 10 am.

“The new BJP government will take oath on May 9 at 10 am,” he said.

The BJP scripted a historic victory in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections by winning a massive mandate and bringing an end to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s uninterrupted 15-year rule in the state.

The saffron party’s emphatic win marked a major political shift in Bengal, where the TMC under Mamata Banerjee had dominated state politics for over a decade.

Security arrangements and preparations for the large-scale ceremony are expected to intensify over the coming days as BJP leaders and supporters gear up for the formation of the party’s first full-fledged government in the state.