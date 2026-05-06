Vijay Meets Tamil Nadu Governor, Stakes Claim to Form Government After TVK's Stunning Poll Surge 2

Vijay, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK),, founder of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), met Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday to formally stake claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu, party sources said.

Vijay arrived at the Raj Bhavan after leaving his Chennai residence and met the Governor around 3.30 pm.

According to sources, the actor-turned-politician had already sent an email communication to the Governor on Tuesday, asserting that the TVK had the support required to form the government and expressing confidence in proving its majority in the Assembly.

The TVK secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, including the two constituencies contested and won by Vijay himself, emerging as the single-largest party in a dramatic electoral breakthrough.

Party sources said Vijay also submitted a fresh letter to the Governor on Wednesday, requesting that the swearing-in ceremony be scheduled for 11.30 am on May 7.

Meanwhile, police officials said preparations are underway at Chennai’s Nehru Stadium for the proposed swearing-in ceremony amid heightened political excitement in the state.

The TVK’s remarkable performance has reshaped Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, challenging the decades-long dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).