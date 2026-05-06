DMK Slams Congress for Backing Vijay's TVK, Calls Move a 'Backstab' to Tamil Nadu Mandate 2

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday strongly criticised the Indian National Congress for extending support to actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), describing the move as a “backstab” by a long-time ally.

Speaking to PTI Videos, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said the Congress had betrayed both the people of Tamil Nadu and the mandate delivered in the Assembly elections.

“The Congress party has decided to ally with the TVK, pledging their support to the party. I think they have backstabbed the people of Tamil Nadu. They have backstabbed the mandate given by the people,” he said.

Annadurai expressed surprise over the speed at which the political realignment took place, saying the alliance discussions had begun even before the election process was formally completed.

“Even before the ink on the returning officer’s signature on the victory certificate dried up, they’ve chosen to go ahead with an alliance,” he remarked.

The DMK leader also highlighted his party’s long-standing support to the Congress at the national level and recalled that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had projected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Opposition’s prime ministerial face.

Questioning the viability of the TVK-led government, Annadurai argued that Vijay’s party lacked adequate numbers to remain stable in power.

“They need at least 11 to 12 MLAs to stay afloat, and Congress has only five MLAs. What difference will they make?” he asked.

He further claimed that the Congress was “self-destructing” in pursuit of a few cabinet positions, while also pointing out that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) had extended support to the TVK.

“So whose support will the TVK take — five MLAs or 47 MLAs?” he asked.

Annadurai also alleged that Vijay failed to properly acknowledge the voters after the election results and instead first thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The TVK has emerged as the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu, delivering a major setback to the ruling DMK and pushing the AIADMK to a distant third position in a dramatic electoral shift.