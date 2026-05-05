'Will of the People Supreme': Mahua Moitra Reacts as BJP Sweeps Bengal, Ends TMC's 15-Year Rule 2

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a sweeping victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday said her party respects the verdict, asserting that the will of the people remains paramount.

In a post on X, Moitra said, “The will of the people is supreme. If Bengal wanted BJP, then Bengal has got BJP. We respect that.”

The BJP scripted history by winning 206 seats, crossing the two-thirds majority mark and bringing an end to the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s 15-year rule in the state.

Reflecting on the outcome, Moitra said the party had fought under challenging circumstances. “We fought the good fight against unimaginable odds on an uneven pitch, and for that I am proud of my leader and my party,” she said.

She added that despite the electoral setback, the TMC would continue to uphold its ideological stand. “We will continue to stand and fight for a secular country where the Constitution, and not brute majoritarianism, is the last word,” Moitra said.