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From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai

The Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai recognised achievers across India in multiple sectors.

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By Web Team
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From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 27

The 18th edition of the Newsmakers Achievers Awards was held in Mumbai, bringing together individuals from diverse fields including music, arts, governance, journalism, social work, sports, and public life. The event recognised contributions that have made a meaningful impact across sectors.

The ceremony was attended by the Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, who addressed the gathering and presented awards to select awardees. In his remarks, he emphasised the importance of commitment, integrity, and public service in shaping society, noting that such platforms help acknowledge contributions that often go beyond visibility.

Guests of Honour at the event included Dr Sandhya Purecha, Bharat Dabholkar, and Justice Madan Gosavi (Retd.), along with representatives from media, arts, administration, and civil society.

Among those recognised during the Governor’s segment were Usha Mangeshkar Ji, Padma Shri Hariharan, Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Smt Rahi Bhide, Smt Sushma Deshpande, and Shri Datta Bargaje, each acknowledged for their longstanding contributions in their respective fields.

The awards covered a wide spectrum of areas, including performing arts, wellness, sports, governance, education, environmental conservation, innovation, and journalism. Recipients included personalities such as Shri Dilip Joshi, Shri Atul Tiwari, Ms Pooja Bedi, Shri Devinder Walmiki, Shri Vijay Kumbhar, Ms Anuja Dhakras, Ajjibaichi Shala, and Shri Lt Kushagra Pathak (IFS), among others.

The event reflected a cross-section of contributions ranging from cultural preservation and artistic expression to governance, grassroots initiatives, and public communication. Several awardees represented efforts that operate beyond mainstream visibility but have demonstrated sustained impact over time.

The gathering also provided a platform for interaction among individuals from different domains, highlighting the interconnected nature of public service, creativity, and social responsibility.

Complete List of Awardees – Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026

The 18th Newsmakers Achievers Awards recognised the following individuals and organisations:

Spiritual & Lifetime Honours

  • Dr Shri Vagishkumar Goswami Ji Maharaj – Spiritual Guide
  • Usha Mangeshkar Ji – Lifetime Achievement Award
  • Padma Shri Hariharan – Lifetime Achievement Award
  • Smt Rahi Bhide – Lifetime Achievement Award (Journalism)
  • Smt Sushma Deshpande – Lifetime Achievement Award
  • Shri Datta Bargaje – Lifetime Achievement Award

Arts, Entertainment & Lifestyle

  • Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor – Culinary Icon & Humanitarian
  • Shri Dilip Joshi – Best Television Actor
  • Shri Atul Tiwari – Best Theatre Artist
  • Ms Pooja Bedi – Best Wellness Coach
  • Shri Kishore Anand Bhanushali – Best Actor & Comedian
  • Shri Aryan Pasha – Best Model & Bodybuilder
  • Ms Krishna Mohini – Best Transgender Activist & Dancer

Public Service & Administration

  • Shri Lt Kushagra Pathak (IFS) – Best Wildlife Conservator

Social Impact & Community Leadership

  • Seva Vivek Sanstha – Best NGO
  • Smt Asha Mirge – Best Social Worker – Women
  • Shri Vijay Kumbhar – Best RTI Activist
  • Shri Bharat Bhushan (Gobar Man) – Best Social Worker
  • Ajjibaichi Shala (Yogendra Bangar) – Outstanding Social Education Initiative

Sports

  • Shri Devinder Sunil Walmiki – Best Sports Personality (Hockey)

Innovation & Technology

  • Tagbin Services (Saurav Bhaik) – Best Innovation in Public Engagement & Technology

Public Life & Media

  • Shri Anish Gawande – Best Spokesperson
  • Shri Ruben Mascarenhas – Best Working Politician
  • Ms Anuja Dhakras – Best Reporter
1. Usha Mangeshkar Ji
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 28
2. Padma Shri Hariharan
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 29
3. Smt Sushma Deshpande
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 30
4. Padma Shri Sanjeev Kapoor
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 31
5. Smt Rahi Bhide
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 32
6. Datta Bargaje
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 33
7. Dr Shri Vagishkumar Goswami Ji Maharaj
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 34
8. Dilip Joshi
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 35
9. Atul Tiwari
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 36
10. Ms Pooja Bedi
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 37
11. Kishore Anand Bhanushali
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 38
12. Krishna Mohini
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 39
13. Shri Lt Kushagra Pathak IFS
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 40
14. Seva Vivek Sanstha
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 41
15. Dr Asha Mirge
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 42
16. Vijay Kumbhar
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 43
17. Bharat Bhushan Gobar Man
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 44
18. Ajjibaichi Shala Yogendra Bangar
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 45
19. Devindar Sunil Walmiki
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 46
20. Tagbin Services Saurav Bhaik
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 47
21. Dharmendra Sir
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 48
22. Anish Gawande
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 49
23. Ruben Mascarenhas
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 50
24. Anuja Dhakras
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 51
25. Rajendra Tandon
From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 52
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