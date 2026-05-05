From Usha Mangeshkar to Grassroots Heroes: Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026 in Mumbai 27

The 18th edition of the Newsmakers Achievers Awards was held in Mumbai, bringing together individuals from diverse fields including music, arts, governance, journalism, social work, sports, and public life. The event recognised contributions that have made a meaningful impact across sectors.

The ceremony was attended by the Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, who addressed the gathering and presented awards to select awardees. In his remarks, he emphasised the importance of commitment, integrity, and public service in shaping society, noting that such platforms help acknowledge contributions that often go beyond visibility.

Guests of Honour at the event included Dr Sandhya Purecha, Bharat Dabholkar, and Justice Madan Gosavi (Retd.), along with representatives from media, arts, administration, and civil society.

Among those recognised during the Governor’s segment were Usha Mangeshkar Ji, Padma Shri Hariharan, Padma Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Smt Rahi Bhide, Smt Sushma Deshpande, and Shri Datta Bargaje, each acknowledged for their longstanding contributions in their respective fields.

The awards covered a wide spectrum of areas, including performing arts, wellness, sports, governance, education, environmental conservation, innovation, and journalism. Recipients included personalities such as Shri Dilip Joshi, Shri Atul Tiwari, Ms Pooja Bedi, Shri Devinder Walmiki, Shri Vijay Kumbhar, Ms Anuja Dhakras, Ajjibaichi Shala, and Shri Lt Kushagra Pathak (IFS), among others.

The event reflected a cross-section of contributions ranging from cultural preservation and artistic expression to governance, grassroots initiatives, and public communication. Several awardees represented efforts that operate beyond mainstream visibility but have demonstrated sustained impact over time.

The gathering also provided a platform for interaction among individuals from different domains, highlighting the interconnected nature of public service, creativity, and social responsibility.

Complete List of Awardees – Newsmakers Achievers Awards 2026

The 18th Newsmakers Achievers Awards recognised the following individuals and organisations:

Spiritual & Lifetime Honours

Dr Shri Vagishkumar Goswami Ji Maharaj – Spiritual Guide

– Spiritual Guide Usha Mangeshkar Ji – Lifetime Achievement Award

– Lifetime Achievement Award Padma Shri Hariharan – Lifetime Achievement Award

– Lifetime Achievement Award Smt Rahi Bhide – Lifetime Achievement Award (Journalism)

– Lifetime Achievement Award (Journalism) Smt Sushma Deshpande – Lifetime Achievement Award

– Lifetime Achievement Award Shri Datta Bargaje – Lifetime Achievement Award

Arts, Entertainment & Lifestyle

Shri Chef Sanjeev Kapoor – Culinary Icon & Humanitarian

– Culinary Icon & Humanitarian Shri Dilip Joshi – Best Television Actor

– Best Television Actor Shri Atul Tiwari – Best Theatre Artist

– Best Theatre Artist Ms Pooja Bedi – Best Wellness Coach

– Best Wellness Coach Shri Kishore Anand Bhanushali – Best Actor & Comedian

– Best Actor & Comedian Shri Aryan Pasha – Best Model & Bodybuilder

– Best Model & Bodybuilder Ms Krishna Mohini – Best Transgender Activist & Dancer

Public Service & Administration

Shri Lt Kushagra Pathak (IFS) – Best Wildlife Conservator

Social Impact & Community Leadership

Seva Vivek Sanstha – Best NGO

– Best NGO Smt Asha Mirge – Best Social Worker – Women

– Best Social Worker – Women Shri Vijay Kumbhar – Best RTI Activist

– Best RTI Activist Shri Bharat Bhushan (Gobar Man) – Best Social Worker

– Best Social Worker Ajjibaichi Shala (Yogendra Bangar) – Outstanding Social Education Initiative

Sports

Shri Devinder Sunil Walmiki – Best Sports Personality (Hockey)

Innovation & Technology

Tagbin Services (Saurav Bhaik) – Best Innovation in Public Engagement & Technology

Public Life & Media

Shri Anish Gawande – Best Spokesperson

– Best Spokesperson Shri Ruben Mascarenhas – Best Working Politician

– Best Working Politician Ms Anuja Dhakras – Best Reporter