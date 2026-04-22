'You're Causing a Jam!' Woman Confronts Minister at BJP Rally in Mumbai, Video Goes Viral 2

Traffic disruptions during a BJP rally in Mumbai’s Worli area led to a dramatic confrontation when an irate woman publicly rebuked Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan, blaming the protest for causing severe congestion.

The incident took place on Tuesday as Mahajan was speaking to reporters during the demonstration organised by the BJP to target Opposition parties over the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill aimed at fast-tracking 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures.

A video of the episode, which quickly went viral on social media, shows the woman angrily confronting the minister and demanding that the rally be moved. “Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam,” she shouted, questioning why the event was not held at a designated ground instead of blocking busy roads.

Despite attempts by Mahajan to calm her, the woman continued her protest, pointing out the inconvenience caused to commuters. She also brushed aside attempts by police officials to intervene, insisting that no one engage with her.

The viral clip has triggered sharp political reactions. Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal shared the video, alleging that the BJP’s campaign on women’s reservation had exposed its “real face” and accusing the party of misleading women for political gain. Former state Congress chief Nana Patole also criticised the rally, calling it unnecessary “drama” that inconvenienced the public.

The BJP had organised the protest to criticise Opposition parties over the failure to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill linked to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. The bill, which sought to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies from 2029, was defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17 after failing to secure the required two-thirds majority.

Opposition parties have argued that the bill, tied to a proposed delimitation exercise, could adversely impact representation of southern states, adding further political friction to the issue.