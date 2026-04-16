'No Compromise on Workers' Rights': Yogi Adityanath Warns of Strict Action After Noida Unrest 2

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asserted that there will be no compromise on workers’ rights, dignity and social security, warning of strict legal action against any violations in the state.

Chairing a high-level review of the industrial situation via video conferencing, Adityanath directed officials to ensure dignified working conditions, timely payment of wages and access to all statutory benefits for workers, according to an official statement.

Taking serious note of the recent unrest in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the Chief Minister instructed authorities to identify and take stringent action against elements found instigating violence or disrupting industrial harmony. He emphasised a zero-tolerance policy against misinformation, rumour-mongering and attempts to incite workers, directing continuous monitoring of social media and swift legal action against offenders.

The remarks come in the backdrop of widespread protests in Noida earlier this week, during which incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting were reported across industrial areas.

Adityanath also ordered a detailed probe into labour practices across industrial units in the state. The inquiry will examine worker strength, wage payments, compliance with labour laws, and provision of benefits such as ESI, insurance and other entitlements.

The Chief Minister directed both government and private industrial units to establish effective grievance redressal systems to ensure transparent and time-bound resolution of workers’ complaints. He also called for improved workplace facilities, including better food arrangements.

Highlighting the need for worker welfare, Adityanath asked authorities to prepare plans for dormitories and affordable housing in industrial zones. He stressed that development authorities must go beyond revenue generation and fulfil their social responsibilities.

He further directed coordination with banks to ensure insurance coverage for workers, particularly in cases of accidents or untimely deaths, and emphasised the importance of education and healthcare support for workers’ families.

Officials informed the meeting that the situation in Gautam Buddh Nagar has largely normalised following a post-protest wage hike. The Chief Minister instructed that revised wages, effective from April 1, must be paid without delay.

Senior administrative, police and industrial officials attended the review meeting.