Stalin Burns Delimitation Bill Copy, Calls It 'Black Law' Amid Tamil Nadu-Wide Protest 2

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday intensified his opposition to the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise by burning a copy of the bill and calling it a “black law”, alleging it would reduce Tamil Nadu’s political voice and marginalise its people.

Stalin hoisted a black flag and set the bill copy ablaze in Namakkal district, where he is currently campaigning, just hours before a special session of Parliament. Raising slogans such as “Poradavom, Velvom Ondraga” (Let us struggle, win together), the Chief Minister accused the Union government of attempting to undermine the rights of Tamil people.

In a strongly worded statement, Stalin said the move could turn Tamils into “refugees in their own land” and urged widespread resistance across the state. Drawing parallels with the anti-Hindi agitations of the 1960s, he said Tamil Nadu had historically stood up to what he termed as imposition from the Centre and would do so again.

Following his call, black flags were hoisted across Tamil Nadu by DMK leaders, party workers and supporters at residences, party offices and public spaces. The protest also saw participation from allies, with black flags raised at prominent locations including the DMK headquarters ‘Anna Arivalayam’ in Chennai, as well as offices linked to allied parties such as Makkal Needhi Maiam and MDMK.

Black flags were also seen at the residence of the Chief Minister and at homes of several cabinet ministers, signalling a coordinated statewide protest against the proposed legislation.

A day earlier, Stalin had announced the agitation, alleging that the BJP-led NDA government’s delimitation plan would adversely impact Tamil Nadu’s representation and interests. The protest marks a sharp escalation in the political confrontation between the state government and the Centre over the issue.