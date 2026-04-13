Noida Workers' Wage Protest Turns Violent, Vehicles Torched; Traffic Chaos Hits Delhi Border 2

A protest by factory workers demanding a wage hike turned violent in Noida on Monday, with vehicles set on fire, property vandalised and incidents of stone-pelting reported from Phase 2 and Sector 60 areas, police said.

The unrest severely disrupted traffic during peak morning hours, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on roads leading to Delhi. Long queues of vehicles stretched for several kilometres, particularly near the Delhi-Noida border.

According to officials, large groups of workers from multiple industrial units gathered to press for long-pending salary revisions and raised slogans during demonstrations. Similar protests were reported from Sectors 62 and 84, including at a unit of the Motherson group, while protesters also blocked National Highway 9.

The situation escalated as sections of protesters allegedly resorted to violence, damaging property, pelting stones and torching vehicles.

Police said adequate forces have been deployed across industrial areas under the Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissionerate, with senior officials present on the ground to monitor developments. “The situation is under control and being closely monitored. Efforts are being made to counsel workers and restore normalcy,” the police said, adding that minimum force was used to maintain law and order.

Authorities urged the public not to spread or believe rumours and assured that steps are being taken to restore peace.

The violence comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh government announced labour welfare measures, including double overtime pay and timely wages for workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar. District Magistrate Medha Roopam had also directed industrial units to ensure worker-friendly policies and maintain dialogue with employees.

Security was heightened along key entry points into Delhi, with additional police personnel, barricades and rapid response teams deployed to prevent any spillover of unrest. Officials said strict vigilance and vehicle checks are being carried out to maintain law and order.

Police confirmed they are in coordination with their Uttar Pradesh counterparts and continue to monitor the situation closely.